Das Büropaket Onlyoffice Desktop Editors steht jetzt auch als Snap bereit
Onlyoffice als Snap
06.03.2018 Die Software Onlyoffice Desktop Editors umfasst eine Textverarbeitung, eine Tabellenkalkulation und ein Präsentationsmodul. Die Entwickler stellen Ihr Büropaket jetzt auch als Snap-Paket bereit, das sich etwa unter Ubuntu einfach installieren lässt.
Auf Distributionen, die das Snap-Format unterstützen genügt zur Installation der Befehl:
snap install onlyoffice-desktopeditors
Wieder entfernen lässt sich die Anwendung via:
snap remove onlyoffice-desktopeditors
Weitere Informationen gibt es auf Snapcraft und auf der Onlyoffice Hompage.