JQuery-Script läuft nicht mit Linux-Browsern
Hallo zusammen,
...folgender goldener Code (ein jQuery-Script als Ergebnis verschiedener Experimente) läuft zwar in Windows-7-Browsern, nicht aber mit Linux-Mint-Browsern, also Iron, Chromium, Firefox etc.
Vielleicht hat jemand einen Ratschlag. Danke im voraus.
<html>
<head>
<title>The jQuery Example</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jqu...in.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/...ui.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#button".click(function(){
$(".target".effect("shake",{times:4},1000);
});
});
</script>
</head>
<style>
p{background-color:#bca;width:200px;border:1px solid green;}
.target{width:100px;height:100px;background:lightblue;}
</style>
<body>
<h1>Test</h1>
<p>Click on any of the buttons:</p>
<button id="button">Shake</button>
<div class="target"></div>
</body>
</html>
