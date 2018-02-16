 
« 
Vorheriges Thema
|
Fragen
|
Nächstes Thema
 »

JQuery-Script läuft nicht mit Linux-Browsern

Stefan Jahn - Freitag, 16. Februar 2018 12:49:46 - 1 Antworten

Hallo zusammen,

...folgender goldener Code (ein jQuery-Script als Ergebnis verschiedener Experimente) läuft zwar in Windows-7-Browsern, nicht aber mit Linux-Mint-Browsern, also Iron, Chromium, Firefox etc.

Vielleicht hat jemand einen Ratschlag. Danke im voraus.

<html>
<head>
<title>The jQuery Example</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jqu...in.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/...ui.js"></script>

<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#button"blunk.click(function(){
$(".target"blunk.effect("shake",{times:4},1000);
});
});
</script>

</head>

<style>
p{background-color:#bca;width:200px;border:1px solid green;}
.target{width:100px;height:100px;background:lightblue;}
</style>

<body>
<h1>Test</h1>

<p>Click on any of the buttons:</p>
<button id="button">Shake</button>
<div class="target"></div>
</body>
</html>

Antworten
Internetverbindung?
Kai (unangemeldet), Freitag, 16. Februar 2018 13:53:26 		Ein/Ausklappen

Da es nicht an der Browser-Engine liegen kann (du hast Chromium und Firefox getestet), hätte ich nur noch die Idee, dass etwas bei der Internetverbindung nicht stimmt:

Du holst jQuery direkt vom Server - das funktioniert? Kannst du die beiden Bibliotheken unter Linux Mint direkt runterladen?

Bewertung: Noch keine Bewertung abgegeben!
Den Beitrag bewerten: Gut / Schlecht

Ähnliche Artikel

Aktuelle Fragen

JQuery-Script läuft nicht mit Linux-Browsern
Stefan Jahn, 16.02.2018 12:49, 1 Antworten
Hallo zusammen, ...folgender goldener Code (ein jQuery-Script als Ergebnis verschiedener Exper...
XSane-Fotokopie druckt nicht mehr
Wimpy *, 30.01.2018 13:29, 0 Antworten
openSuse 42.3 KDE 5.8.7 Seit einem Software-Update druckt XSane keine Fotokopie mehr aus. Fehler...
TOR-Browser stürzt wegen Wikipedia ab
Wimpy *, 27.01.2018 14:57, 0 Antworten
Tor-Browser 7.5 based on Mozilla Firefox 52.8.0 64-Bit. Bei Aufruf von http: oder https://de.wi...
Wifikarte verhindert Bootvorgang
Maik Kühn, 21.01.2018 22:23, 1 Antworten
iwlwifi-7265D -26 failed to load iwlwifi-7265D -25 failed to load iwlwifi-7265D -24 failed to l...
sharklinux
Gerd-Peter Behrendt, 18.01.2018 23:58, 2 Antworten
Hallo zusammen, ich habe sharklinux von der DVD Installiert. 2x, jedesmal nach dem Reboot ist di...

Stellenmarkt

Jetzt auf den Mailinglisten

Re: [EasyLinux-Ubuntu] VNP bei OPERA
Uwe Herrmuth, 16.02.2018 11:17
Hallo Christoph, Christoph schrieb am 16.02.2018 um 10:43: > Nachdem ich bei eingeschaltetem VPN - Stand...
[EasyLinux-Ubuntu] VNP bei OPERA
Christoph Walter, 16.02.2018 10:43
Ich habe vorgestern geschrieben, dass VPN bei OPERA funktioniert. Leider war ich zu voreilig. Nachdem ich b...
Re: [EasyLinux-Ubuntu] Android 7.1.1
Matthias, 15.02.2018 22:09
Am Donnerstag, 15. Februar 2018, 11:07:08 CET schrieb Hartmut Haase: > Hallo Liste, > > gestern...
[EasyLinux-Ubuntu] Android 7.1.1
Hartmut Haase, 15.02.2018 11:07
Hallo Liste, gestern kam Android 7.1.1auf mein Tablett, und schon vermisse ich wie Gallerie, Startmenü für...
Re: [EasyLinux-Ubuntu] OPERA - letzte Betaversion
Christoph Walter, 15.02.2018 08:56
Am 2018-02-14 10:27, schrieb Gerhard Blaschke: > Am 14.02.2018 um 08:22 schrieb Christoph Walter: >&g...

Insecurity Bulletin des Linux-Magazins

13.11.2017 16:03
PostgreSQL: Mehrere Schwachstellen
07.11.2017 15:51
WordPress: SQL-Injection-Attacke erlaubt Zugriff auf Datenbank
31.10.2017 14:35
wget: Entfernter Angreifer kann Befehle ausführen
23.10.2017 14:13
WPA2-Protokoll unsicher
10.10.2017 13:08
Magento: Cross-Site-Request-Forgery-Attacken

[Impressum] [Mission



Datenschutzerklärung   | © 2018 COMPUTEC MEDIA GmbH