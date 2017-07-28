|
|
Genivi for Raspberry Pi 3
I try to build a Genivi Development Platform for Rasberry Pi 3. But I always get the failures below. Did anyone face the same problems ?
basti@basti-T470:~/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build$ bitbake genivi-dev-platform
#ERROR: OE-core's config sanity checker detected a potential misconfiguration.
Either fix the cause of this error or at your own risk disable the checker (see sanity.conf).
Following is the list of potential problems / advisories:
Fetcher failure for URL: 'http://bugs.genivi.org/report.cgi'. URL http://bugs.genivi.org/report.cgi doesn't work. Please ensure your network is configured correctly.
Summary: There was 1 ERROR message shown, returning a non-zero exit code.
basti@basti-T470:~/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build$ bitbake genivi-dev-platform
Parsing recipes: 100% |#####################################################################################################################################################################| Time: 00:01:19
Parsing of 1739 .bb files complete (0 cached, 1739 parsed). 2311 targets, 324 skipped, 0 masked, 0 errors.
NOTE: Resolving any missing task queue dependencies
Build Configuration:
BB_VERSION = "1.30.0"
BUILD_SYS = "x86_64-linux"
NATIVELSBSTRING = "Ubuntu-16.04"
TARGET_SYS = "arm-poky-linux-gnueabi"
MACHINE = "raspberrypi3"
DISTRO = "poky-ivi-systemd"
DISTRO_VERSION = "11.0.0"
TUNE_FEATURES = "arm armv7ve vfp thumb neon vfpv4 callconvention-hard cortexa7"
TARGET_FPU = "hard"
meta
meta-yocto
meta-yocto-bsp = "HEAD:12eb72ee3b02f826a156ff4e396c770f2b93571e"
meta-ivi
meta-ivi-bsp = "HEAD:1f172234b04e1439f8d66593c4326657a2428d83"
meta-oe
meta-filesystems
meta-ruby = "HEAD:247b1267bbe95719cd4877d2d3cfbaf2a2f4865a"
meta-qt5 = "HEAD:d715f2c1d340fa38f8a9860acc73de5e14a38b75"
meta-genivi-dev = "HEAD:e757709e60667de3ca6aba30477a522578ededd8"
meta-rust = "HEAD:d0663639a08ed60bb83fd6eb99e3e2045b21b53c"
meta-oic = "HEAD:4d215eb63a27b5fe14216a25a760092002d13a33"
meta-erlang = "HEAD:4d7eacc8e6593934ed5b0c8abc3d3e9dc339d849"
meta-rvi = "HEAD:de9d548fe35e2cee8688faaae910b4f6f7fea17e"
meta-raspberrypi-gdp = "HEAD:e757709e60667de3ca6aba30477a522578ededd8"
meta-raspberrypi = "HEAD:a5f9b07a820d50ae5fb62e07306cd4e72d8638a9"
NOTE: Preparing RunQueue
NOTE: Executing SetScene Tasks
NOTE: Executing RunQueue Tasks
WARNING: zlib-native-1.2.8-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://www.zlib.net/zlib-1.2.8.tar.xz, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: cryptodev-linux-native-1.8-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://download.gna.org/cry...nux/cryptodev-linux-1.8.tar.gz, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: libpcre-native-8.38-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL ftp://ftp.csx.cam.ac.uk/pub...ramming/pcre/pcre-8.38.tar.bz2, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: pigz-native-2.3.3-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://zlib.net/pigz/pigz-2.3.3.tar.gz, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: libpng-native-1.6.21-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://distfiles.gentoo.org/distfiles/libpng-1.6.21.tar.xz, attempting MIRRORS if available
Keyboard Interrupt, closing down...
Second Keyboard Interrupt, stopping...
Summary: There were 5 WARNING messages shown.
Execution was interrupted, returning a non-zero exit code.
NOTE: Sending SIGTERM to remaining 3 tasks
basti@basti-T470:~/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build$ bitbake -k genivi-dev-platform
Loading cache: 100% |#######################################################################################################################################################################| ETA: 00:00:00
Loaded 2311 entries from dependency cache.
Parsing recipes: 100% |#####################################################################################################################################################################| Time: 00:00:00
Parsing of 1739 .bb files complete (1738 cached, 1 parsed). 2311 targets, 324 skipped, 0 masked, 0 errors.
NOTE: Resolving any missing task queue dependencies
Build Configuration:
BB_VERSION = "1.30.0"
BUILD_SYS = "x86_64-linux"
NATIVELSBSTRING = "Ubuntu-16.04"
TARGET_SYS = "arm-poky-linux-gnueabi"
MACHINE = "raspberrypi3"
DISTRO = "poky-ivi-systemd"
DISTRO_VERSION = "11.0.0"
TUNE_FEATURES = "arm armv7ve vfp thumb neon vfpv4 callconvention-hard cortexa7"
TARGET_FPU = "hard"
meta
meta-yocto
meta-yocto-bsp = "HEAD:12eb72ee3b02f826a156ff4e396c770f2b93571e"
meta-ivi
meta-ivi-bsp = "HEAD:1f172234b04e1439f8d66593c4326657a2428d83"
meta-oe
meta-filesystems
meta-ruby = "HEAD:247b1267bbe95719cd4877d2d3cfbaf2a2f4865a"
meta-qt5 = "HEAD:d715f2c1d340fa38f8a9860acc73de5e14a38b75"
meta-genivi-dev = "HEAD:e757709e60667de3ca6aba30477a522578ededd8"
meta-rust = "HEAD:d0663639a08ed60bb83fd6eb99e3e2045b21b53c"
meta-oic = "HEAD:4d215eb63a27b5fe14216a25a760092002d13a33"
meta-erlang = "HEAD:4d7eacc8e6593934ed5b0c8abc3d3e9dc339d849"
meta-rvi = "HEAD:de9d548fe35e2cee8688faaae910b4f6f7fea17e"
meta-raspberrypi-gdp = "HEAD:e757709e60667de3ca6aba30477a522578ededd8"
meta-raspberrypi = "HEAD:a5f9b07a820d50ae5fb62e07306cd4e72d8638a9"
NOTE: Preparing RunQueue
NOTE: Executing SetScene Tasks
NOTE: Executing RunQueue Tasks
WARNING: alsa-lib-native-1.1.0-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL ftp://ftp.alsa-project.org/pub/lib/alsa-lib-1.1.0.tar.bz2, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: mesa-2_11.1.1-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL ftp://ftp.freedesktop.org/pub/mesa/11.1.1/mesa-11.1.1.tar.xz, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: tiff-4.0.6-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL ftp://ftp.remotesensing.org/pub/libtiff/tiff-4.0.6.tar.gz, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: alsa-plugins-1.1.0-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL ftp://ftp.alsa-project.org/...ins/alsa-plugins-1.1.0.tar.bz2, attempting MIRRORS if available
WARNING: onig-5.9.3-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://www.geocities.jp/kos...ruma/archive/onig-5.9.3.tar.gz, attempting MIRRORS if available
ERROR: gdp-audiomanager-monitor-1.0-r0 do_patch: Command Error: 'sh -c 'PATCHFILE="0001-gdp-audio-monitor-include-fix.patch" git commit -F /tmp/tmp6sHOYK --author="Tom Pollard <tom.pollard@codethink.co.uk>" --date="Mon Oct 19 15:19:01 2015 +0100"'' exited with 128 Output:
*** Please tell me who you are.
Run
git config --global user.email "you@example.com"
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
to set your account's default identity.
Omit --global to set the identity only in this repository.
fatal: unable to auto-detect email address (got 'basti@basti-T470.(none)')
ERROR: gdp-audiomanager-monitor-1.0-r0 do_patch: Function failed: patch_do_patch
ERROR: Logfile of failure stored in: /home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/tmp/work/cortexa7hf-neon-vfpv4-poky-linux-gnueabi/gdp-audiomanager-monitor/1.0-r0/temp/log.do_patch.23476
ERROR: Task 2277 (/home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/../meta-genivi-dev/meta-genivi-dev/recipes-multimedia/audiomanager/gdp-audiomanager-monitor.bb, do_patch) failed with exit code '1'
WARNING: liberation-fonts-1_1.04-r4 do_fetch: Checksum mismatch for local file /home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/downloads/liberation-fonts-1.04.tar.gz
Cleaning and trying again.
WARNING: liberation-fonts-1_1.04-r4 do_fetch: Renaming /home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/downloads/liberation-fonts-1.04.tar.gz to /home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/downloads/liberation-fonts-1.04.tar.gz_bad-checksum_3862f8eaeeff776dc03477147323b7d0
WARNING: liberation-fonts-1_1.04-r4 do_fetch: Checksum failure encountered with download of https://fedorahosted.org/re...s/liberation-fonts-1.04.tar.gz - will attempt other sources if available
WARNING: fuse-2.9.4-r0 do_fetch: Failed to fetch URL http://downloads.sourceforge.net/fuse/fuse-2.9.4.tar.gz, attempting MIRRORS if available
NOTE: Tasks Summary: Attempted 5241 tasks of which 555 didn't need to be rerun and 1 failed.
No currently running tasks (5241 of 5264)
Summary: 1 task failed:
/home/basti/GDP/genivi-dev-platform/gdp-src-build/../meta-genivi-dev/meta-genivi-dev/recipes-multimedia/audiomanager/gdp-audiomanager-monitor.bb, do_patch
Summary: There were 9 WARNING messages shown.
Summary: There were 2 ERROR messages shown, returning a non-zero exit code.
